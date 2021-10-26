TIGERVILLE — The Newberry College men’s and women’s tennis programs each competed Oct. 23 at a tri-match hosted by North Greenville University.

The men earned a pair of 5-0 and 4-0 wins over Mars Hill and North Greenville, respectively, at the tri-match.

Mars Hill:

In a match against Mars Hill, the Wolves hit the ground running with the doubles teams of Leo Zancheta/Stratas Anastopoulo and Mateo Bivol/Enzo Blavignat each earning 6-3 wins to clinch the doubles point for the Wolves.

In singles, Bivol wasted no time moving the overall score to 2-0 after taking the #1 singles position 6-2, 6-2. Anastopoulo was not far behind as he took the #3 position 6-3, 6-4.

Marcel Schomburg and Blavignat both required a third set in their matches, but they each earned wins of 6-0, 3-6, [10-6] and 6-1, 4-6, [10-3], respectively to clinch the match for the Wolves.

North Greenville:

The Wolves once again started out strong with 6-3 and 6-2 wins by the doubles pairings of Bivol/Blavignat and Zancheta/Anastopoulo, respectively, to take the doubles point.

In singles, Anastopoulo quickly took the #3 position 6-1, 6-1, and Zancheta claimed the #6 position 6-2, 6-1 not long after. Blavignat secured the win with a 6-4, 6-1 victory at the #5 position.

“Two wins are great for the guys,” said assistant coach Elias Fernandez. “Today we dominated every court, and getting the doubles was key.”

The women’s team earned a pair of 4-0 wins over Mars Hill and North Greenville, as well.

Mars Hill:

The Wolves started off strong in doubles as the pairings of Lucy Spice/Nastassia Chamoun and Rosie Harfield/Madison Conwell earned 6-1 and 6-2 wins, respectively, to claim the doubles point.

Judit Gonzalez started off singles play with a dominant 6-0, 6-0 victory at the No. 1 singles position. Not long after, Amy Griffiths and Harfield each earned 6-1, 6-1 wins at the #3 and #5 positions, respectively, to clinch the overall match for the Wolves.

North Greenville:

Griffiths and Gonzalez would start things off against North Greenville with a dominant 6-0 win at #2 doubles. Harfield and Conwell would then clinch the doubles point for the Wolves after earning a 6-4 victory at the #3 doubles position.

Spice would waste no time in singles play, claiming the #4 position 6-0, 6-0. Griffiths would take the #3 position by a score of 6-1, 6-2. Then it was Conwell clinching the overall match after taking the #6 position 6-1, 6-3.