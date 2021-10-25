NEWBERRY — Newberry wrestling has announced the launch of the program’s annual Pin Pool. For fans who are unfamiliar, a Pin-Pool is a wrestling-focused fundraiser where supporters pledge to give a specific dollar amount for every pin accumulated by the team by the end of the season. For example, if the team finishes with 90 pins at the end of the 2021-2022 season and you pledged to give $1 per pin, your total gift amount at the end of the season would be $90. If you pledged to give $2 per pin then your total gift amount would be $180. Supporters will not fulfill their pledges until the end of the season in March of 2022, at which point, Coach Deral Brown will reach out with a reminder and final totals.

The pool will launch this Thursday, October 21 at 7:00 p.m. when the team holds their 2021 phone-a-thon. During the phone-a-thon, Newberry wrestlers will be calling supporters to give them an opportunity to join the Pin Pool.

Additionally, supporters can pledge at three different levels to earn different incentives: All-Conference level (any pledge between $1-$4 per pin), All-American level (any pledge between $5-$9 per pin), and National Champion level (any pledge that is $10 or more per pin). The average number of falls over the last three seasons is 90, not including the shortened 2020-21 season due to COVID-19.

Rewards will be as followed:

All-Conference:

• Named on team’s official website as a Pin Pool member.

• Newberry College Wrestling koozie.

All-American:

• Named on team’s official website as a Pin Pool member.

• Newberry College Wrestling koozie.

• Newberry Wolves six-pack gray cooler.

National Champion:

• Named on team’s official website as a Pin Pool member.

• Newberry College Wrestling koozie.

• Newberry Wolves six-pack gray cooler.

• Name is permanently displayed in the Newberry College Wrestling Room.

Brown will update Pin Pool members monthly via email with a current pin count. Members can also keep up with the running total once the season starts by following the team on social media or checking the official wrestling website.

At the end of the season in March, Pin Pool members will be contacted via email with the final pin count along with an opportunity to fulfill their pledge online or by check. All gifts will support the team’s annual operating budget and go towards their long-term goal of moving into a brand-new wrestling facility.

If you have any questions, feel free to contact Coach Deral Brown or Bryant Blanton.