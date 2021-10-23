Wolves shutout Bluefield State

NEWBERRY — Newberry women’s soccer hosted Bluefield State College on Oct. 18, prevailing 3-0 against the nonconference opponent.

The Wolves settled down and were able to get on the board in the eighth minute. Displaying some excellent ball movement, forward Jaidyn Jacobs settled in the corner and sent the ball to Julia Steinbach, who delivered a one-touch pass to Jacqueline Aldrete at the far post with the net open. The senior from Oxnard, Calif. volleyed it in for her second goal of the season.

Upon making a deep run into the box, forward Ashlee Rotert had her shot blocked by the diving keeper, then she recovered the rebound and found Allyna Gonzalez in front of the net, where the freshman sent the ball just inside the near post for her first collegiate goal in the 31st minute.

After faking a run toward the goal, Ariana Paez pulled up and unleashed an 18-yard strike into the upper-right corner of the net for her first score of the season in the 66th minute.

With a 3-0 advantage, the Wolves continued to press the attack but were unable to increase their lead.

The team resumes SAC play on Saturday, October 23 when they host Lenoir-Rhyne University. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at the Smith Road Complex.