Four Wolves wrestlers ranked nationally

Spears Gant Shupp

NEWBERRY — Over the weekend, the NWCA released their team and individual weight class preseason polls.

The team poll saw the defending South Atlantic Conference Carolinas and NCAA Super Region Champion Wolves ranked 22nd nationally. The NWCA also recognized four Newberry wrestlers in their weight class rankings. Returning All-American, Will Evans, was ranked eighth in the 157 pound class. Caleb Spears and ZeBrandon Gant were both ranked ninth in the 174 and 184 classes, respectively. Finally, Zach Shupp was ranked twelfth in the 125 pound class.

The Wolves open the 2021-22 season, their first under Deral Brown, new head coach, on Wednesday, November 10 in Eleazer Arena against Belmont Abbey.