Wolves women shut out by Carson Newman

NEWBERRY — Riding high on a three-game winning streak, Newberry women’s soccer hosted Carson-Newman University on Oct. 16, falling 1-0 after 90 minutes of tough, physical play.

Over the past couple weeks, the Wolves have reforged their offensive identity as they scored six goals over their past three games. But with the Eagles having only allowed three scores over their past five contests, their defense would prove strong enough to keep the home team off the board.

With a scoreless tie at the break, both offenses looked to make some noise in the second half.

Early in the second, defense once again ruled supreme for both sides, but the Eagles soon started to build some momentum. Freshman Sydnee Duncan launched a long shot in the 54th minute to force Newberry keeper Delaney Hood to make a diving save. Hood seemed to be shaken up on the play, but she quickly recovered and was able to make two more saves in the ensuing minutes.

Duncan had another opportunity in the 66th minute, when forward Nellie Bryneus delivered a cross on-target. This time, Duncan was successful, heading the ball into the upper-left corner of the net for her fifth goal of the season.

As the clock ticked down, the Wolves aggressively pushed the ball upfield against a dug-in Eagles defense. After a 90th-minute corner kick was successfully defended, the Eagles preserved their 1-0 lead to take the victory.