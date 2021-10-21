SPARTANBURG — For the third straight meeting, Newberry and Converse required overtime for their game to be settled. However, unlike the last two meetings, today it was the Valkyries who came out on top as a Luisa Fasold goal 2:48 into the first overtime period gave Converse the 2-1 win on Saturday afternoon.

The win snaps the Scarlet and Gray’s four game winning streak and drops Newberry to 7-5 on the season and 4-4 in SACC play.

Early on, it appeared that the Wolves would continue their torrent offensive pace of the last few games as on the first shot of the match, Yasmin De Meyer slotted home her team-leading sixth goal of the season off the assist from Caitlin Wassermann. Converse outshot the Wolves 7-1 in the first quarter but Grace Lee stood strong recording three saves in the quarter.

Converse recorded the first three shots of the second quarter and then on the fourth shot, Luisa Fasold was able to get the ball past Lee to tie the match at one.

In the second half, Newberry got back on the front foot as they outshot the Valkyries 9-5, including eight in the third quarter. However, neither team could find the back of the net and the game went to overtime.

Unfortunately, just under three minutes into the first overtime period Mira Polzer found Fasold who beat Lee and gave Converse the victory. The win snapped a seven game win streak by Newberry against Converse.