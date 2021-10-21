NEWBERRY – The Newberry men’s soccer team brought Carson-Newman University to town for a match Oct. 16, falling 3-1 to their conference foe.

Coming into the game, the Eagles were tied for the best record in conference play at 6-1, having only lost to Anderson University in double overtime. With a league-low five goals allowed, CNU’s stingy defense has been adept at shutting down attacks this season.

CNU opened the scoring in the 32nd minute when midfielder Thaylan Silva made received the ball just past midfield and took it all the way into the box before finding the lower right corner of the net.

CNU kept up the pressure over the next few minutes, generating a pair of corner kicks. They converted the second of these attempts, with junior Eric Schmutzer netting the ball to record his first career goal in the 37th minute.

But the Wolves came out of the break hungry. Less than three minutes into the period, outside back Malte Kaiser sent a beautiful cross in front of goal, where forward Moses Bakabulindi dove to head in the ball for his second goal of the season.

The freshman-to freshman connection cut the deficit in half for Newberry, but the Eagles soon regained control. A 52nd-minute takedown in the box was met with a whistle, awarding a penalty kick for the visitors. They sent out Silva to take his third PK of the season, and the junior again converted to regain a two-score advantage.

Strong winds throughout the game made putting shots on goal difficult, with the Eagles holding a 9-5 advantage in this area. The 3-1 score after the penalty would prove to be the final tally as neither side could convert an opportunity for the remainder of play.

Newberry men’s soccer will get a much-needed week of rest before hosting Lenoir-Rhyne for their final home event of the season. The match will played October 23 at 3:30 p.m. at the Smith Road Complex.