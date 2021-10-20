Volleyball falls to Carson Newman

NEWBERRY— The Newberry College Wolves (8-8 (3-6 SAC)) fell to South Atlantic Conference (SAC) opponent Carson-Newman (10-9 (6-4 SAC)) 3-1 on Friday Oct. 16.

The first set started off slow before the Eagles used a 5-1 run to take a three-point lead. Kills from Avery Webb and Margaret McMahon kept the Wolves close, but both teams continued to trade points. Webb tied the set at 23-23, but the Eagles scored consecutive points to take the set 25-23.

The Wolves started off the second set strong, going on a 4-1 run. The Eagles would attempted to rally with a late 7-1 run, but Zoe Dinkins eventually ended the set at 25-22 with a kill.

Newberry started off the fourth set with a 4-0 run, but the Eagles answered with a 5-0 run of their own. Both teams then traded points before Carson-Newman used a 4-1 run to pull ahead. The Wolves rallied with a 7-1 run that featured multiple kills from Hall to pull within two points. However, the Eagles went on a 4-0 run to end the set at 25-19, taking the match 3-1.

Bannister and Hall led the attack with double-doubles of 14 kills and 12 digs and 13 kills and 11 digs, respectively. Webb notched a strong 34-assist, 19-dig double-double. On the defensive end, Amanda Berecz earned 30 digs, and Dinkins had five blocks, two of which were solo.