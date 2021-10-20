Women’s soccer wins 3rd straight

NEWBERRY– After securing their first two victories of the season last week, Newberry women’s soccer earned their third victory in a row with a double-overtime victory against Anderson University Oct. 13.

Both sides struggled to find scoring opportunities in the first half, with Anderson holding a 5-4 edge in shots but only putting one shot on goal. The Trojans had their best opportunity late in the half, when a blocked shot was deflected out to set up a pair of corner kicks, but Newberry’s defense held strong and both teams went into the break scoreless.

With both defenses locked in late in the half, neither side was able to generate clean looks at goal and the game headed to overtime. The first period was slow to start off as both teams struggled to make any headway. The stalemate was almost broken off a corner attempt in the 98th minute, but forward Ashlee Rotert’s header went off the crossbar to end the threat.

As the game stretched on through dusk, the Wolves’ determination would finally be rewarded in the second overtime.

In the 103rd minute yet another corner kick was sent into the box and a flurry of shots descended on the goal. After the first three were deflected, freshman Brianna Azar found herself in position to boot the ball into the upper-right corner of the goal.

With her first collegiate goal an overtime game-winner, Azar was mobbed by her teammates as the Wolves celebrated a hard-fought victory and their continuing rise in the conference standings.