Men’s golf 6th at Queens Invite

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – The Queens Invitational wrapped up on Tuesday, with Newberry shooting 283 on the day to finish sixth out of 18 participating teams.

Taking first place in the tournament was Carson-Newman, who tallied 276 in the round to finish 25-under par with 827 total strokes. Just behind them, USC Aiken tallied 828 for second and Lincoln Memorial earned third place with 829. North Georgia and host Queens took the fourth and fifth spots, with the Wolves slotted at sixth after recording 845 strokes for a margin of seven-under par at the event.

In individual standings, junior Frederic Ruess bounced back from a 75 in the first round to shoot 64 and 68 the rest of the way, leading the team with 207 strokes. Tallying six-under par at the event placed him 13th out of 96. Tom Bueschges also finished under par with 212 strokes after a final round of 74, recording a low of 65 in the first round en route to placing 33rd overall.

Freshman Tom Ratcliffe shot 70 on the day for the Wolves, landing 39th with a score of 213. Corey Chrzanowski tallied 71 in the third to total 219 strokes, and Benedikt Fischer shot 74 on the day to finish with 220 strokes.

Up next for men’s golf is the Matt Dyas Invitational. The event takes place at the West Pines Golf Club in Douglasville, Georgia, over the 25th and 26th of October.