SIMPSONVILLE — The Varsity Football team dropped their Region 1-A contest at Southside Christian by a score of 69-0. The #1-ranked Sabres proved too much for the Wolverines.

Whitmire was able to get little going offensively throughout the night. The defense made several plays but were victimized by SCS’s speed.

Whitmire falls to 2-4 (1-2 in Region play). The Wolverines will host their last home game on Friday, October 22, against Ware Shoals.