LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) unveiled their 2021 Easton/NFCA All-America Scholar-Athletes on Tuesday afternoon, which recognizes student-athletes who achieved a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, honoring 14 Lees-McRae softball student-athletes.

The Lees-McRae softball team, under head coach Kendall Fuller, was also ranked tied for 24th in the NCAA Division II for overall team GPA after posting a 3.65 cumulative GPA for the 2020-21 season.

This season’s Lees-McRae Bobcat’s honorees include pitcher Charlsy Traylor of Pomaria. Traylor is a senior sports management major who attended Spartanburg Methodist College.

“This is a tremendous achievement for our student-athletes,” said Fuller. “We strive as a program to excel on and off the field and this award is a testament to how hard our team has worked in the classroom. Having 14 student-athletes honored and being ranked in the top 25 in the nation is an amazing feat, but we are looking to move higher in the ranking for years to come.”

The full list of Bobcats who earned this academic honor can be viewed online.

The team rankings and individual honors are submitted by member head coaches and recognize the academic prowess of the softball teams across the Association’s membership categories.