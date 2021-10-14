Bulldog girls finish strong at state swim

200 Medley Relay seventh place: Sami Curry, Jenna Burge, Kaley Burge, Emily Allen. Courtesy photo Emily Allen, senior and team captain, swims in the 100 Butterfly. Courtesy photo Jenna Burge and Kindel Jeager stop for a minute during the state swim meet. Courtesy photo

NORTH CHARLESTON — Newberry Bulldog Swimming ended their 2021-22 this past weekend when they traveled to North Charleston to compete in the SCHSL AA/AAA State Finales. The following seven swimmers competed:

• Emily Allen – Medley Relay, 100 Butterfly, 400 Freestyle Relay.

• Jenna Burge – Medley Relay, 200 Individual Medley, 200 Freestyle Relay, 100 Breaststroke.

• Kaley Burge – Medley Relay, 200 Freestyle, 100 Butterfly, 400 Freestyle Relay.

• Sami Curry – Medley Relay, 200 Individual Medley, 200 Freestyle Relay, 100 Backstroke.

• Kindel Jaeger – 200 Individual Medley, 100 Butterfly, 200 Freestyle Relay, 400 Freestyle Relay.

• Ellis Kemper – 200 Freestyle Relay.

• Mafra Kemper – 400 Freestyle Relay.

With all the individual qualifying events, the Bulldogs were able to swim in eight of the 11 events (three relays and five individuals). Each swimmer came with their game face on to make Newberry High School proud. Coach Leslie McDuffie was thrilled with their performances.

Below is a placement on each of the events:

Event 1 – 200 Medley Relay:

• 7th place – Sami Curry, Jenna Burge, Kaley Burge, Emily Allen.

Event 3 – 200 Freestyle:

• 12th place – Kaley Burge.

Event 5 – 200 Individual Medley (Butterfly, Backstroke Breaststroke, Freestyle):

• 11th place – Jenna Burge.

• 20th place – Kindel Jaeger.

• 26th place – Sami Curry.

Event 9 – 100 Butterfly:

• 10th place – Kaley Burge.

• 14th place – Kindel Jaeger.

• 29th place – Emily Allen.

Event 15 – 200 Freestyle Relay:

• 18th place – Jenna Burge, Kindel Jaeger, Ellis Kemper, Sami Curry.

Event 17 – 100 Backstroke:

• 17th place – Sami Curry.

Event 19 – 100 Breaststroke:

• 7th place – Jenna Burge.

Event 21 – 400 Freestyle Relay:

• 11th place – Emily Allen, Kindel Jaeger, Mafra Kemper, Kaley Burge.

Overall the Bulldogs placed 11 of 26 scoring A/AA/AAA schools in the state. Newberry was the highest ranked team from the Midlands.