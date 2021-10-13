Wolves men’s cross country wrap up regular season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a rainy and muddy afternoon in the Queen City but that didn’t stop the Newberry men’s cross country team from all running personal record times on one of the region’s fastest courses en route to a 21st place finish at the Royals Challenge.

Jared Kilday led the pack of Wolves with a two and a half minute personal record time of 29:34. Jacob Johnson followed next in 30:17, an over two minute personal record. Clint Ross was next in 32:25, an over a minute personal record. Caleb Hawkes and Saion Reid rounded out the pack with personal record times of 34:20 and 45:49.

This race concluded the regular season for the Wolves they will return to the same spot on October 23 at the SAC Championships.