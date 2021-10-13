Wolves cross country has strong showing at Queens

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The cross country course at McAlpine Creek Park in Charlotte, N.C. is known as one of the fastest in the region and country and it showed as every single one of the members of the Newberry women’s cross country team had their best race of the season leading to a ninth place finish and the top SAC team at a rainy and muddy Royals Challenge.

Reagan Wells once again led the Wolves harriers placing 34th with a 5k time of 20:49.9, a 17-second personal record and the 8th best time in program history. Not to be outdone, Ahja Amos placed 50th and ran 21:11, a personal record by over a minute and good enough for 12th all time in program history. Alaya Lindquist was the next Newberry runner across the line with a time of 21:56, a 27-second season best time. She was followed by Kensley Dantzler in 22:14, a 29-second personal record. Kenia Smith followed closely in 22:16, a 16-second season best. Allison McCauley and Mandy Kirkley finished next with times of 22:44 and 23:12, respectively, both of which were over a minute faster than their previous personal records. Savannah Burkett and Destinie Flinch rounded out the pack of Wolves with 41 and 52 second personal record times of 23:53 and 25:54.

This meet concluded the regular season for the Wolves and they now look ahead to returning to the same course on October 23 for the SAC Championships, hopefully this time with more forgiving weather.