NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Wolves (8-7 (3-5 SAC)) fell to South Atlantic Conference (SAC) opponent Limestone (6-8 (3-6 SAC)) 3-0 in volleyball action Oct. 9.

The Wolves started the first set with a 4-1 run that was capped off with a Natasha Bannister service ace. The Saints fought back, but the Wolves extended their lead a five-point advantage after a Bannister kill put them up 13-8. Newberry continued to weather the Limestone attack, but after holding a 19-16 lead, the Saints went on a 6-1 run to take a two-point advantage, a lead that they would not give up as they took the first set 25-22.

The Wolves did not have an answer for the Saints’ attack in the second set. Kills from Taylor Hall and Zoe Dinkins helped to try and keep Newberry in the set, but Limestone would use a 5-1 run to pull away before eventually taking the set 25-14.

Limestone came out swinging in the third set, taking an early lead, but the Wolves answered with an 8-1 run capped off with back-to-back kills from Bannister to take the lead. However, a 3-0 spurt from the Saints tied the score at 12-12. The set was neck-and-neck the rest of the way with the lead changing hands six times, but despite a strong effort, Limestone took the set 25-23 and the match 3-0.

Bannister and Margaret McMahon finished with nine and seven kills respectively. Avery Webb also added 19 assists. Defensively, Amanda Berecz led the team with 12 digs while Dinkins had four block assists.

The Wolves will look to bounce back as they return home to face the Eagles of Carson-Newman on Friday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. in Eleazer Arena.