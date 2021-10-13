Wolves men’s soccer downed by Coker

NEWBERRY — The Newberry men’s soccer team continued their season with a match against Coker University on Wednesday, taking a scoreless draw into the 80th minute before ultimately falling by a score of 2-0 on Oct. 6.

Coming into the match against the 8-2 Cobras, the Wolves looked to be significant underdogs, but they came out determined to hold their own.

Coker, coming off two straight losses, pressed the attack in the early going but were repeatedly denied, with Newberry keeper Pablo Cubas making six saves in the half. The Wolves went on several good runs, particularly late in the period, but struggled to get off clean shots. The teams went to the break deadlocked at 0.

The second half began with the Wolves seizing momentum as junior Nestor Nunez sent a pair of shots early, the second of which would generate a corner opportunity. But after surviving this threat, Coker stabilized and began to press the attack once again.

Rain had drizzled down throughout the first half, but it intensified as the game went on and the condition of the field deteriorated. Both teams struggled to field the ball cleanly at times and had players slip on the wet grass.

The Newberry defense endured a rough sequence beginning in the 74th minute. After a Coker shot was deflected out of bounds, the Cobras had four corner opportunities in the span of three minutes, but they were denied each time.

With conditions worsening and both sides playing strong defense, it seemed as if the game was heading for overtime. But in the 80th minute, Coker midfielder Markos Touroukis was able to gain possession of a misplayed ball and drive into the box, where he netted the first goal of the match.

Facing a deficit, the Wolves turned up the aggression as they sought to equalize. Playing fewer men back left them vulnerable to counterattack, and in the 84th minute the Cobras struck again, with junior Jacques Fokam-Saneu scoring off the advantage to provide the final tally.