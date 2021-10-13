Men’s golf wins in playoff

VALDOSTA, Ga. –The Newberry men’s golf team played their first tournament of the season on Oct. 4-5, coming away victorious after winning a two-hole playoff against the University of West Georgia.

The Wolves started out slowly on Monday, shooting a 293 in the first round which put them in sixth place out of the 13 participating teams. But they settled in during the second round, finishing with a 284 to end the day in third place.

With the final round played on Tuesday, the team continued strong behind Corey Chrzanowski’s round-low 67 to record 286 on the day, tying them with UWG at 863 total strokes. The teams moved on to a sudden-death playoff to determine the champion, with Newberry earning the victory after two holes.

Chrzanowski, a fifth-year senior from Suwanee, Ga. led the Wolves with 212 total strokes, recording 17 birdies and an eagle. Out of 75 golfers, he finished second overall in individual standings, behind only West Georgia’s Austin Fulton.

Tying for 11th on the event was junior Frederic Ruess. He played a steady three rounds, recording 73, 71, and 74 to finish with 218 overall. With 219 strokes, junior Tom Bueschges tied for 15th overall. He recorded 74 in both of the first two rounds before shooting 71 on Tuesday.

Tom Ratcliffe was one of 10 players to get an eagle at the event en route to his 22nd place finish. He shot rounds of 75, 72, and 74 to end up with 221 overall. Rounding things out for the Wolves, Alex Pillar tied for 32nd place. He had an excellent second round, leading all players with a 67, as he finished with 223 strokes total.