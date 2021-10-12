NEWBERRY— The Newberry College women’s tennis team competed in the Bearcat Challenge at Lander University in Greenwood over the weekend. Participants were placed in individual draws based on individual tennis ratings with representation from Newberry, Georgia College, Augusta, Converse, North Greenville and host Lander.

Singles:

In singles play, Newberry was represented in four out of six draws, and Zulay Castaneda and Ish Singh would ultimately win their respective singles draws, Castaneda’s being the top draw overall.

In draw one, Castaneda started off by defeating Maria Belen Vendrell of Converse 6-1, 6-0. Teammate Judit Gonzalez-Agud would earn a victory over second-seeded Sofia Shing of Georgia College by a score of 7-5, 6-2 to reach the semifinals of the draw where Castaneda would be waiting for her. Castaneda defeated Gonzalez-Agud in the all-Wolves matchup 6-3, 6-2, advancing to the final of the top singles draw. She faced off against Augusta’s Claudia Roca, and she ultimately defeated Roca 6-3, 7-5 to win the top draw, claiming the title of Bearcat Challenge Champion.

In draw two, Amy Griffiths topped Lander’s Miranda Adiar 6-4, 6-1 before falling to Converse’s Marleen Prinz in a by a score of 6-2, 1-6, [10-3].

In draw three, Singh started off her tournament by defeating Lander’s Roberta Armani 6-3, 6-1. She then went on to defeat Anna Klasson of Converse by a score of 6-2, 6-2 to advance to the draw three final against Augusta’s top-seeded Edith Croda. In the battle of the top two seeds of the draw, Singh prevailed by a score of 6-3, 6-3, winning draw three.

Newberry was represented in draw four by Rosie Harfield who started off by defeating North Greenville’s Hanah Hill by a score of 6-3, 6-0. However, she fell to Georgia College’s Shradra Chhabra by a score of 6-1, 6-3 in the draw four semifinal.

Doubles:

The ladies were able to find even more success in the doubles draws, winning two out of three with the third draw not including any participants from the Wolves.

In flight one, there was an all-Wolves final as Gonzalez-Agud and Griffiths defeated Newberry teammates Spice and Chamoun 6-4. Spice and Chamoun reached the final after defeating Lander’s Millie Elsborg and Armani 6-0 and upsetting the top seeded team of the draw, Georgia College’s Emilia Richter and Emma Fleming, 6-3. Gonzalez-Agud and Griffiths took down North Greenville’s Mitzy Enderink and Larissa Berger 6-2 and Augusta’s Roca and Teresa Dias 6-4 en route to facing teammates Spice and Chamoun for the draw final.

In flight two, the duo of Castaneda and Harfield found themselves as the top-seeded team. After a first-round bye, the pair defeated Jordan Bowie and Chhabra of Georgia College 6-0. They then went on to face another team from Georgia College in Ashton Morrison and Shing whom they beat 6-4 to claim the flight two doubles draw for the Wolves.