HARTSVILLE— After a four goal output on Tuesday night against Belmont Abbey, the Newberry field hockey team continued its torrid pace as two goals from Carly Ellis and Tamsin Bangert plus another from Payton Findlay lifted the Wolves to a 5-3 win over the Coker Cobras. With their season-best fourth straight win, the Wolves moved to 7-4 on the year and 4-3 in SACC play.

The Wolves started fast as they tallied the first four shots of the match and forced two saves by Coker goalie Kelsey Gibbons. On that fourth shot, Yasmin De Meyer found Carly Ellis, fresh off a hat trick in her last match, on a penalty corner for her fourth goal of the season and the Wolves found themselves with an early lead just over five minutes in.

Coker responded quickly as Britt Kabo put one past Grace Lee to tie the score at one. Newberry responded before the end of the first quarter as Yasmin De Meyer recorded another assist, this one to Tamsin Bangert who slotted home her first goal since the opening weekend in Pennsylvania and the Wolves took a 2-1 lead to the second quarter. Coker responded with the only goal of the second quarter. With just over five minutes to go until halftime, Rylie Cordrey found the back of the net and evened the score after 30 minutes of action.

After halftime, the Wolves started to take control as Yasmin De Meyer completed the assist hat-trick as she set up Carly Ellis for her second goal of the game and Newberry found themselves back up 3-2. With just over two minutes to go in the third, the Wolves were given a perfect opportunity to expand their lead as they were awarded a penalty stroke. Payton Findlay slotted home for her first goal of the season and doubled the Wolves lead to 4-2. Newberry delivered their final blow seven minutes into the last quarter as Caitlin Wassermann found Tamsin Bangert who put it home for her second goal of the game and all but sealed the game for the Wolves. Coker found a goal with just over two minutes left but it was too little, too late as the Wolves claimed their fourth consecutive win and avenged their loss to Coker from earlier in the year.

“We had a great attacking game today and it showed within the points we had. Defensively it wasn’t our strongest game but our attack took care of what we needed to get done and focused on what we prepared for in practice,” Head Coach Hannah Dave said.