NEWBERRY — Coming into the game, junior Carly Ellis scored two goals in her career. By the end of the night she doubled that total and then some as her hat trick helped lead the Newberry field hockey team to a 4-1 win over Belmont Abbey.

The win capped a perfect three match home stand over the past week for the Wolves and moved them to 6-4 on the season and 3-3 in SACC play.

The Crusaders struck first just over five minutes into the first quarter. Gianna Conti, who scored the game-winning goal in the last matchup between the teams, picked up right where she left off as she slotted home her tenth goal of the season on a breakaway and the Wolves found themselves in a 1-0 hole.

Newberry would waste no time getting back into the game as Tamsin Bangert’s shot saved and kicked out where Carly Ellis was there to put it home and after some deliberation on whether or not the goal had crossed the line, the goal was allowed and the score knotted up at one.

The third quarter started out slow as neither team managed a shot for the first four minutes of action. However, the Wolves broke that trend as Millie Gallagher found Yasmin De Meyer who unleashed a rocket for her team-leading fifth goal of the season and Newberry gained the lead at 2-1. The Newberry penalty kill was once again put to the test as a Rachel Crowder green card and a Caitlin Wassermann yellow card meant the Wolves would have to play 11 vs 9. The Wolves defense rose to the challenge and did not allow a shot for the whole time they played shorthanded, stretching into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, it was Carly Ellis’ time to write her name in the history books. With just under seven minutes to play, a Lily Drury penalty corner found the stick of Hailey Moore who, after a quick pass back and forth with Marissa Plumer, put the ball into the shooting circle where Ellis tapped it home for her second of the night and season to make it 3-1. From there Belmont Abbey pulled goalie Chloe Parker for an extra attacker. But it was Newberry would who take advantage of the empty net as with time ticking down. A forced turnover by Yasmin De Meyer at midfield led to a pass to Lily Drury who lobbed it in to Ellis standing right in front of the empty net. She tapped it home as the horn sounded to secure the fourth hat trick in program history joining Kaycie Andrew, Caitlyn Warren and Brady Keeler in that exclusive club. Her six points in a game are also tied for third most in program history.

“Belmont Abbey is always going to be a tough game for us,” said Head Coach Hannah Dave. “It took that goal they scored early on to wake us up and to have us focus on what we prepared the last few practices for. I am very proud of how this group has come together the last couple weeks to become one team. It was a great team win from everyone, and hats off to Carly Ellis for getting those finishing touches in.”