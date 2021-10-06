MARS HILL, N.C. — In their past few trips, Meares Stadium has proven to be a house of horrors for the Newberry Wolves football team. They have dropped games in the last moments in their last two trips into the mountains of North Carolina and unfortunately, this week just added to that history.

Newberry was able to come back from 22-7 down with just under two minutes to play, but a Dre Harris interception in double-overtime proved to be the difference maker as Mars Hill took the ensuing drive and scored the game-winning touchdown, breaking the Wolves’ hearts once again.

Newberry’s best drive came on their opening drive of the first quarter as they drove 26 yards and got to the Mars Hill 39 but decided to play it safe on 4th and two. Gibson Marsh had the punt downed at the Mars Hill one yard line, continuing his trend from last week which earned him SAC Special Teams Player of the Week.

The deadlock wasn’t broken until about four minutes before halftime when Mars Hill took an eight-play, 30-yard drive, was assisted by a roughing the passer penalty against the Wolves, and scored the game’s first touchdown. Jimmy Urzua found Ty Snelson for eight yards and the score. The Lions converted the ensuing two-point conversion and Newberry found themselves down 8-0. The Wolves would not be deterred; however, as even though the offense went three-and-out on their next possession the Newberry defense forced Mars Hill to do the same. Newberry was able to capitalize on the opportunity as Dre Harris found Bobby Irby for a touchdown to cap a seven play, 71-yard drive. With that, the Wolves went into the locker room trailing 8-7.

In the third quarter, it seemed the game was getting away from the Wolves as Newberry was forced to punt on the opening possession of the half. Despite another Gibson Marsh punt being downed on the one yard line, Mars Hill took the ball 99 yards to score a touchdown. Most of those yards came on a Chris Roberts 71-yard touchdown run to cap the drive and Newberry was down 15-7. After another Newberry punt, Mars Hill took their next drive 58 yards for a touchdown and Newberry found themselves down by two scores. The Wolves took the next drive into the Lions’ red zone but Dre Harris had a pass intercepted that ended of the third quarter with Newberry on their heels.

With just under two minutes to play and all three timeouts still in Todd Knight’s pocket a drive capped by a 38 yard touchdown pass to Bryson Woodruff suddenly gave Newberry life again. The Newberry defense was once again not ready to give up. Tyran Dixon forced a Chris Roberts fumble and Newberry gained possession with under a minute to go and a chance to tie the game.

All the Wolves offense needed was three plays and 36 seconds as Dre Harris completed two passes to Bryson Woodruff for 34 and 24 yards, the latter of which capped the drive which led to Ray Cotton making the point after to complete the emphatic Wolves comeback and force overtime.

The teams failed to score in the opening OT. In the second extra frame, it was Mars Hill who forced a turnover as they intercepted Dre Harris on the opening play of the second overtime and Newberry found themselves with their backs against the wall. After an illegal formation penalty forced Mars Hill back to a 2nd and 15, Jimmy Urzua found CJ Thompson for the game-winning touchdown and thwarted the Wolves’ comeback hopes.