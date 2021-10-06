Wolverines football returns with win

WHITMIRE — The Wolverines varsity football team returned after a two-week quarantine to notch a win in their Region 1-A opener 40-20 over Calhoun Falls Charter.

Whitmire struck first by scoring touchdowns in the first and second quarters. The Wolverines had a 14-0 halftime lead. They added four more scores after the break to put the game away.

Freshman Kayshaun Schumpert had a big night for Whitmire rushing 12 times for 101 yards and three touchdowns. Senior Hunter Alexander added 40 yards on six rushes and two touchdowns. Blake Stribble threw a touchdown pass to Caleb Jolly (JR) of 15 yards.

Whitmire improved to 2-2, 1-0 in region play.

The Wolverines will host McCormick on Friday Oct. 8 for Senior Night.