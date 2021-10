Rebels tennis splits two with Newberry

NEWBERRY — The Mid-Carolina Rebels and Newberry High School Bulldogs met twice last week in girls’ tennis action. Scores for each match are below:

Sept. 27, 2021:

MC Lady Rebels tennis defeat Newberry

#1 K. Buzhardt loses to NHS #1.

#2 R. Peel loses to NHS #2.

#3 K. Smith wins by forfeit to NHS #3.

#4 E. Wicker defeats NHS #4 (6-4), (6-4).

#5 S. Abraham defeats NHS # 5 in tie-breaker.

#6-Z. Reid/#7-H. Jacobs defeats NHS Doubles (6-0), (6-2).

Final: MC 4/NHS 2.

Sept. 29, 2021:

Newberry High School at Oakland Mill Tennis Complex.

#1-K. Buzhardt loses to NHS #1.

#2-R. Peel loses to NHS #2.

#3-K. Smith loses to NHS #3.

#4-E. Wicker Loses in Tie-Breaker to NHS #4.

#5-S. Abraham loses to NHS #5.

#6-Z. Reid/#7-H. Jacobs defeat NHS doubles team (6-1, 6-0).

Lady Rebels tennis overall record: (5-1).

Lady Rebels region record: (4-0).