Wolves topple Royals under the lights

NEWBERRY — The Newberry field hockey team has been on the bad end of some heart-wrenching losses this season but Sept. 29, it was the Wolves’ time to shine under the lights. Lily Drury got her stick on the end of a Caitlin Wassermann lob from outside of the shooting circle and the Wolves found themselves celebrating the win in the flashing lights of Setzler Field.

In the early stages of the first quarter, it seemed that the Scarlet and Gray would run away with the game. Just over three minutes into the game, Yasmin De Meyer put Newberry on the board with her fourth goal of the season. Just over a minute later, it was Michaella Pirozzi’s turn as Hailey Moore set up Pirozzi’s first goal of the season. That was also Moore’s first assist of the season as well. After a blistering first five minutes of play, it was all Wolves. Queens got one back at the 6:35 mark as Victoria Tredinnick put one past Grace Lee and suddenly the Wolves lead was cut in half. The rest of the half breezed by with very few stoppages of play and Newberry went into the break with a 2-1 lead.

Queens continued to battle and a scrum within the shooting circle led to a Royals penalty stroke which Tredinnick converted for both her second goal of the game to tie the score at two.

It was Newberry’s turn to break some hearts as Caitlin Wassermann lobbed a ball up in the air that Lily Drury wisely got her stick up to tap it into the back of the net and Newberry found themselves up 3-2 with under ten minutes to play. From there, the Wolves’ defense clamped down and not allow Queens to shoot the ball once. Newberry earned a hard fought first conference victory and a positive start to their three-match homestand.