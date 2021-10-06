Wolves unable to equalize in loss to Limestone

NEWBERRY — The Newberry women’s soccer team, still seeking their first win, played host to 5-1-1 Limestone University in another conference matchup. But the difference in record did not prove daunting to the home team, who gave the Saints all they could handle to leave the field with their lead intact.

Limestone picked up the momentum quickly after kickoff, generating a trio of shots and a pair of corners in the opening kickoff, but were yet unable to get a shot on goal. Newberry stabilized and began to push the ball upfield, generating a couple shots of their own, but the tie would soon be broken. After generating their third corner in the 16th minute of play, Saints midfielder Selina Boveleth scored her fourth goal off the season off an assist provided by Azumi Manriki. For the remainder of the half, scoring opportunities proved rare for both teams, and the teams went into the break with Limestone leading 1-0.

After holding an 11-5 edge in total shots over the first half, the Saints came out of the break looking to extend their lead; instead, they were barely able to hang on to it. The Wolves looked re-energized in the second half as they pushed upfield more frequently and fought for loose balls in a game where the referee was willing to allow quite a bit of contact. Both defenses held strong through most of the half, but as the clock ticked under 10 minutes, Limestone keeper Katie Maher was forced to make a pair of saves in the closing minutes as the Wolves dialed up their attack. Ultimately, the Saints were able to hang on and run out the clock, leaving the field with their one-goal lead still intact.