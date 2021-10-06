Newberry placed 12th in Savannah Lakes Invitational

MCCORMICK — The Newberry College women’s golf team wrapped up the second day of the Savannah Lakes Invitational on Sept 28, finishing in twelfth place.

The event, hosted by Lander University, was the third tournament for the Wolves this season. The team shot 308 on the first day followed by a 313 on the second to finish with a total score of 621, tied with UNC Pembroke for 12th place. Limestone University led the field with 572 strokes, followed by Columbus State with 586 and Carson-Newman at 593.

Freshman Ida Hansen led the Wolves, shooting 153 over the tournament to tie for 35th overall, followed by Sofia Liden, who tied for 46th with 155 strokes. Sophomore Ashton Thomas landed in 60th with a 158, with Victoria Siemssen shooting 160 and Julia Jarvholm scoring a 164 to finish in 68th and 88th, respectively.

The team next plays at the Jekyll Island Intercollegiate over October 18 and 19 at Jekyll Island, Georgia.