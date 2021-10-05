NEWBERRY — Coming off their first win of the season, Newberry faced a stout foe in SAC opponent Limestone University, who scored five first-half goals en route to a 7-1 victory.

With the Saints (6-1) coming off three straight matches without allowing a single goal, the Wolves encountered one of the toughest matchups of their season on Sept. 29. Four minutes in, Limestone generated their first real scoring opportunity with a corner kick, and while the initial shot was denied, they gathered the rebound and freshman Stefan Roeb was able to put in his first goal of the season to open the scoring. The Wolves’ defense tightened up after this, making the Saints work for every opportunity, but their opponents soon broke the game open. Starting in the 34th minute, Limestone managed a trio of goals off of devastating runs, scored by Sjur Drechsler, Mark Radoki and Antonio Ferreira, with Roeb assisting on all three. He would record a fourth assist just before the half as Josiah Ortiz netted a goal with 21 seconds remaining.

Coming out of the break down 5-0 to a team that had only allowed one of its six prior opponents to even score a goal, the Wolves refused to go out meekly. Newberry was able to tighten up their defense and limit scoring opportunities. In the 59th minute, they finally drew blood when Nestor Nunez led a counterattack into the box and found freshman Henok Awoke, who found net for his first goal of the season. With their hopes of a shutout dashed, Limestone pressed the attack even more, extending their lead with Radoki’s second goal of the day in the 64th minute. Josiah Ortiz extended the lead to 7-1, which ended up the final score after a pair of Wolves’ attempts in the closing minutes were denied.