Feed the Good Wolf program announced

Irby Courtesy photo Anthony Blue and Trey Irby were initial honorees of Coach Todd Knight’s Feed the Good Wolf program for the 2021 season. Courtesy photo

NEWBERRY — Newberry College Head Football Coach, Todd Knight, announced the start of a new incentive within the football program at Newberry. The “Feed the Good Wolf” Program is designed to encourage players to perform random acts of kindness both on campus and within the community.

“There is an old story about there being two wolves inside all of us,” Knight said. “The question is which one wins? Well, the answer is the one that you feed the most and that’s what we hope to accomplish with this program, for our athletes to “feed the good wolf” inside each of them.”

The inaugural “Good Wolves” were graduate defensive back, Anthony Blue, and sophomore defensive tackle, Trey Irby.

Blue was chosen for helping the athletic training staff carry their equipment back to the bus after playing every snap vs. Barton.

Irby was chosen for helping setup and was the only student who stayed behind to help break down an event commemorating the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks.

These players were not chosen by the coaching staff or teammates but instead pointed out to Knight. If you notice a Newberry Football player performing a random act of kindness on campus or around the community, email Coach Knight at todd.knight@newberry.edu or call him 803-944-0603.

There will be a new “Good Wolf” announced each week and they will receive a t-shirt and be recognized on Coach Knight’s Coaches Show that can be viewed at newberrywolves.com/tv and heard on WKDK (1240 AM or 101.7 FM) at 7 p.m. each Thursday evening. Students recognized will also be featured online each week.