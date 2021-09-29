Field hockey loses in OT

MT. OLIVE, N.C. — The Wolves field hockey team came into the Sept. 22 match after playing in a seven-goal shootout in their previous game against Coker.

This match shaped up to be the complete inverse as the both teams were held goalless for the the first 60 minutes of regulation time, the first ten minutes of the first overtime, and over half of the second overtime period before Mount Olive’s Morgan Paterson put home the golden goal. They sent the Wolves to their third consecutive one-goal loss.

For a team that is used to playing on the front foot offensively for most of the game, the Scarlet and Gray found themselves in a position they haven’t all season as the Trojans led in most every offensive stat during regulation. However, Grace Lee bounced back from a tough day and saved 14 shots with three of those being in the sudden death overtime periods. Erin Robbins recorded her fifth defensive save of the season in the first quarter, giving her the conference lead in that statistic.

While the Trojans had the upper hand offensively during regulation, the Wolves got back on the front foot once sudden death overtime started. The Wolves put up five shots in the first OT, with four of those forcing a save from Mount Olive’s keeper, Victoria Lane, and the fifth forcing a defensive save from the Trojans. With this momentum gained in the first ten minutes of the overtime session it seemed that the Wolves were primed to get the winner. However, the Trojans had other plans as they got back on the front foot offensively as they put up six shots in the second overtime to Newberry’s one. That sixth shot was decisive, as just under seven minutes into the second overtime, Paterson beat Lee with a backhanded shot to the left side and the Trojans came away victorious.