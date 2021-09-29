Bulldogs girls’ swimming has another strong showing

COLUMBIA — Newberry High Swimming traveled to Columbia and swam in the Dreher Invitational at USC Blatt. There were 27 AA/AAA/AAAA/AAAAA teams participating.

The Newberry girls worked hard and it showed in the pool. As a team, they cut a total of 49 seconds from the 19 races they participated. This resulted in: 16 best times, seven automatic state cut times six state consideration times.

Event result break down:

Event 1 – 200 Medley Relay:

17th place – Sami Curry, Ellis Kemper, Kindel Jaeger, Mafra Kemper.

Event 3 – 200 Freestyle:

7th place – Kaley Burge – Automatic state cut times.

15th place – Sami Curry – State consideration time.

Event 5 – 200 Individual Medley:

11th place – Kindel Jaeger – Automatic state cut time.

26th place – Ellis Kemper.

Event 7 – 50 Freestyle:

30th place – Emily Allen.

63rd place – Mafra Kemper.

73rd place – Kamara Goodman.

Event 9 – 100 Butterfly:

5th place – Kaley Burge – Automatic state cut time.

11th place – Kindel Jaeger – Automatic state cut time.

13th place – Jenna Burge – State consideration time.

21st place – Emily Allen – State consideration time.

Event 11 – 100 Freestyle:

61st – Mafra Kemper.

69th place – Kamara Goodman.

Event 13 – 500 Freestyle:

25th place – Ellis Kemper.

Event 15 – 200 Freestyle Relay:

9th place – Emily Allen, Jenna Burge, Kindel Jaeger, Kaley Burge – State consideration times.

Event 17 – 100 Backstroke:

9th place – Sami Curry – Automatic state cut time.

Event 19 – 100 Breaststroke:

4th place – Jenna Burge – Automatic state cut time.

Event 21- 400 Freestyle Relay:

4th – Emily Allen, Sami Curry, Jenna Burge, Kaley Burge – State consideration times.

The Bulldogs next and final home meet is today against Brooklyn-Cayce, Airport, Dreher, Richland Northeast, Mid-Carolina and Newberry Academy. This will be Senior Night to honor senior swimmer – Emily Allen.