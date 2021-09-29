Bulldogs girls’ swimming has another strong showing

COLUMBIA — Newberry High Swimming traveled to Columbia and swam in the Dreher Invitational at USC Blatt. There were 27 AA/AAA/AAAA/AAAAA teams participating.
The Newberry girls worked hard and it showed in the pool. As a team, they cut a total of 49 seconds from the 19 races they participated. This resulted in: 16 best times, seven automatic state cut times six state consideration times.
Event result break down:
Event 1 – 200 Medley Relay:
17th place – Sami Curry, Ellis Kemper, Kindel Jaeger, Mafra Kemper.
Event 3 – 200 Freestyle:
7th place – Kaley Burge – Automatic state cut times.
15th place – Sami Curry – State consideration time.
Event 5 – 200 Individual Medley:
11th place – Kindel Jaeger – Automatic state cut time.
26th place – Ellis Kemper.
Event 7 – 50 Freestyle:
30th place – Emily Allen.
63rd place – Mafra Kemper.
73rd place – Kamara Goodman.
Event 9 – 100 Butterfly:
5th place – Kaley Burge – Automatic state cut time.
11th place – Kindel Jaeger – Automatic state cut time.
13th place – Jenna Burge – State consideration time.
21st place – Emily Allen – State consideration time.
Event 11 – 100 Freestyle:
61st – Mafra Kemper.
69th place – Kamara Goodman.
Event 13 – 500 Freestyle:
25th place – Ellis Kemper.
Event 15 – 200 Freestyle Relay:
9th place – Emily Allen, Jenna Burge, Kindel Jaeger, Kaley Burge – State consideration times.
Event 17 – 100 Backstroke:
9th place – Sami Curry – Automatic state cut time.
Event 19 – 100 Breaststroke:
4th place – Jenna Burge – Automatic state cut time.
Event 21- 400 Freestyle Relay:
4th – Emily Allen, Sami Curry, Jenna Burge, Kaley Burge – State consideration times.
The Bulldogs next and final home meet is today against Brooklyn-Cayce, Airport, Dreher, Richland Northeast, Mid-Carolina and Newberry Academy. This will be Senior Night to honor senior swimmer – Emily Allen.