Webb reaches 1,000 assists; but Wolves lose

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Wolves (6-4 (1-2 SAC)) fell in five sets to the Trojans of Anderson University (7-4 (2-1 SAC)). During the first set of the match, Newberry setter, Avery Webb, recorded her 1,000th career assist, the tenth in school history to do so.

The first set started out close with the teams going back-and-forth. Anderson used a 6-1 run to build some separation, taking a 12-8 advantage. After kills from Elizabeth Ober and Taylor Hall brought the Wolves back into it, the Trojans pushed their lead back out to 22-16. The Wolves rallied with a 3-0 run, highlighted by back-to-back kills from Natasha Bannister, but it was not enough as the Trojans claimed the first set 25-19.

The second set once again started out neck-and-neck as the score was tied on eleven different occasions. The Trojans continued to fight, but they had no answer for Bannister’s attack down the stretch as the Wolves took the second set 25-20.

The Trojans took the lead early in the third set, and would not give it up. The Wolves battled behind multiple kills from Hall, but the Trojans would answer with runs of 5-1 and 4-0 to take the set 25-10.

Newberry went on a 7-1 run to tie the fourth set at 16-16 that was capped off with a service ace from Hall. After the teams traded points, the Trojans took a 22-20 advantage, but the Wolves answered with a 5-1 run to take the set 25-20, forcing a decisive fifth set.

Anderson rallied with a 3-0 run to end the fifth set 16-14 and breaking the Wolves’ hearts.

Webb needed only three assists coming into the match to reach 1,000, but the junior setter finished the match with 44 while also having 9 digs. Bannister led the attack with 23 kills, and Hall secured a strong double-double with 18 kills and 13 digs. On the defensive end, Amanda Berecz notched 22 digs while providing nine assists of her own, and Dinkins had an impressive eight blocks in the contest, five of which were solo.