New additions look to help Wolves tennis

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Wolves tennis programs started their fall campaigns on Friday, Sept. 17 at Emmanuel College (Ga.), and they hope that some of the new players that were brought in can help to improve both the men’s and women’s teams.

The women’s team brought in a pair of strong transfers in Zulay Castaneda and Nastassia Chamoun.

Castaneda, a native of Panamá City, Panama, started playing tennis at the age of eight, but at the age of 16, she was ranked as high as 715 according to the Jr. International Tennis Federation. She spent the first two years of her college career at ASA College (Miami) where she reached a NJCAA singles ranking of eighth in the nation during the 2018-19 season. Her team would go on to win the 2019 Division I NJCAA National Championship while Castaneda received All-American honors in both singles and doubles during her time at ASA. She would spend this past season at Southeastern Oklahoma State where she played at the top singles and doubles positions, and she earned first team All-Great American Conference honors. Zulay also represents Panama at the Federation Cup, and she boasts a Universal Tennis Rating (UTR) of 8.35.

Chamoun was born in Rouen, France prior to moving to Reunion Island where she began playing tennis at the age of five. She began competitive play when she was eight years old, traveling to Mauritius and Russia for tournaments. She played two seasons at William Carey University where she made it to the Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) Championship match in both seasons, winning both the regular season title and the championship match as a freshman. She also competed at the NAIA National Tournament in both seasons with the team, reaching the semi-finals in her freshman campaign. Charmoun currently has a UTR of 8.51.

The men’s team brings in three additional players in Mateo Bivol, Christian Clair and Lawrence Friedland.

Bivol, a native of Bordeau, France, began playing tennis at the age of four, and he began competitive play at the age of eight. He was ranked in the top 50 nationally from U8 to U14, and he played competitions in ten different countries on the Tennis Europe Junior Tour from U12 to U16. His best ranking was 297 in U16, and his best performance came in Bucharest, Romania in a Grade 1 U14 tournament where he went to the quarterfinals and won the Fair Play Award. Bivol also enjoys playing doubles and reached the semi-finals in Azores. He currently has a UTR of 11.24.

Clair was born and raised in Marshall, Mo. where he began playing tennis in 2018 as a freshman at Marshall High School. He would earn the No. 1 singles position as a sophomore as well as winning both individual and team districts. As a senior, he attended Van Der Meer Tennis Academy where he took his game to the next level, preparing for college tennis, and he recently graduated from Heritage Academy.

The final new face for the men is one that some may be familiar with already. Friedland, who was originally born in Cambridge, England before moving to Cary, N.C., played his freshman and sophomore years of eligibility at Newberry College before stepping away from the team for a year. Prior to his first stint with the Wolves, he had played tennis since he was eight years old and trained at the Raleigh Racquet Club in Raleigh, N.C.