Newberry — The Newberry Wolves placed Natasha Bannister, Avery Webb and Amanda Berecz on the Rollins Invitational All-Tournament Team, as voted on by the coaches for the tournament played Sept. 10-11.

Bannister:

The Nelson, New Zealand native put up a strong offensive performance throughout the tournament. Bannister posted 51 kills in her four matches with an average of 3.4 kills per set. She saved her best showings for last with 33 of her 51 kills being notched on day two of the tournament against Georgia College and the hosts, Rollins. She also had 17 digs, a service ace and a block assist.

Webb:

The junior from Florence found plenty of success setting up her teammates, tallying 162 assists with an average of 10.8 assists per set. She also had three double-doubles over the weekend. Her best showing of the tournament came against Georgia College where she posted 44 assists in only three sets, tying the school record for assists in a three-set match. Webb also had 34 digs, 12 kills, nine block assists and three service aces.

Berecz:

Arguably the most impressive showing of the weekend came from Berecz. The senior libero from Silver Springs, Fla. would make a significant impact on the defensive end, tallying 99 digs in 15 sets, including a career high, 32 digs in a three-set match against the University of Mary (S.D.) for an outstanding average of 10.67 digs per set. She also had 12 assists, 11 aces, and a kill. Her performances over the weekend earned her South Atlantic Conference AstroTurf Defensive Player of the Week.