NEWBERRY — The Newberry Tennis Program hosted United States Tennis Association (USTA) professionals for players to earn pro shop certification at the Oakland Tennis Center, opening up the door to help bring up the next generation into the sport.

“We have a shortage of tennis professionals, and a shortage of qualified people,” said Craig Jones, senior director of education, training, and resources with the USTA in Orlando, Fla. who was leading the certification process over the weekend. “We had a little bit of a problem even before COVID in terms of needing people to teach the game, and one of the things that we feel like has hurt us is that we have not focused enough in the college space.”

The representatives from the USTA were there to teach the players how to teach the game. This new perspective will only help to shape the development of the players themselves as well as future players that they may help to introduce to the sport. However, the clinic was open to more than just Newberry players.

“We are opening the doors even if you are in high school and at least 16 years old,” said Jones. “We did the first one in Washington, Penn., and we had seven high school kids do it. The only thing that we ask is that you have playing experience and some teaching experience. This is a huge opportunity for us to go where the future is.”

Jones also discussed the importance of diversity as well as how training collegiate and high school contributes to the diversification of tennis professionals.

“What you see out here is way more diverse than what you see with the average teaching pro,” said Jones. “The average teaching pro is close to 50 and a white male.”

The USTA is committed to bringing up a new, diverse generation of tennis professionals to pave the way for the future of the game.

“This is our commitment,” said Jones. “They do have online work to do as well as the certification. They can wait until they graduate because to get the certification, you have to pay dues, and we are referring to it as they can ‘cash in,’ essentially receiving a credential.”