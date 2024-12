HARTSVILLE — The Newberry College women’s golf team shot a two-round score of 657 to finished fifth in the SAC Women’s Preview, hosted by Coker University Monday and Tuesday.

Freshman Victoria Siemssen led the Wolves, shooting 153 to finish in a tie for 13th. Sofia Liden finished tied for 20th with a 158, while Ashton Thomas shot 175 to finish 30th. Maggie Runyon and Amiyah Starnes shot 179 and 180, respectively, to finish 32nd and 33rd.