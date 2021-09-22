Volleyball drops SAC opener

NEWBERRY — The Newberry College Wolves (5-3 (0-1 SAC)) fell to the Tusculum Pioneers (7-1 (3-0 SAC)) on Friday Sept. 17, by a score of 3-0 in their South Atlantic Conference opener.

After falling behind early, the Wolves rallied back with a 7-1 run to take a 12-11 lead. However, Tusculum stretched their lead back out before ultimately claiming the set 25-17.

Newberry would start off the second set stronger, utilizing kills from Zoe Dinkins and Margaret McMahon to take a 9-6 lead. However, the Pioneers would seize the momentum, going on a 9-1 run to claim a 15-10 advantage, a lead that they would not give up en route to taking the second set 25-17.

Kills by McMahon and Natasha Bannister got the Wolves on the board early with a 3-1 lead in the third set. However, Tusculum would go on an 11-1 run as Emiah Burrowes would come alive with four kills in the run for the Pioneers. Despite their best effort to hold on, Tusculum ultimately took the set 25-14 and the match 3-0.

Despite the loss, McMahon would have a solid outing with seven kills and a kill percentage of .375. Avery Webb had 14 assists and six digs, while Dinkins had five kills and three blocks (one solo).