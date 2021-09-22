MCHS tennis starts with two wins

PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina High School Rebels girls’ tennis team defeated Chester twice in the last week. With the sweep, the Rebels have a 2-0 record on the young season.
Individual results are listed below:
Sept. 16 tennis at Chester:
#1-K. Buzhardt wins (6-0, 6-0).
#2-R. Peel wins (6-0, 6-0).
#3-K. Smith wins (6-0, 6-0).
#4-E. Wicker wins on forfeit.
#5-S. Abraham wins on forfeit.
#6-Z. Reid/#7-H. Jacobs win on forfeit.
Sept. 14 vs. Chester:
#1- K. Buzhardt win.
#2-R. Peel win.
#3-K. Smith win.
#4-S. Abraham wins due to forfeit.
#5-E. Wicker wins due to forfeit.
#6-Z. Reid/#7-H. Jacobs (MC doubles) win due to forfeit.