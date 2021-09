PROSPERITY — The Mid-Carolina High School junior varsity and varsity volleyball teams have won their last three matches in a row. Scores from those games were:

Sept 14 vs. Chester:

JV won 25-9, 25-16.

Varsity won 25-9, 25-12 and 25-16.

Sept. 15 at Newberry:

JV won 25-12, 25-10.

Varsity won 25-6, 25-9, and 25-14.

Sept. 16. at Chester:

JV won 25-14, 25-10.

Varsity won in 3 25-10, 25-15 and 25-8.