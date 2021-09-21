Wolves fall in last minute to Belmont Abbey

BELMONT, N.C. — The Newberry field hockey team led for most of the game, but two goals in the fourth quarter by the Crusaders saw their three-game winning streak snapped Saturday afternoon as they fell to the Belmont Abbey Crusaders in the Wolves’ South Atlantic Conference Carolinas opener.

For the first time since the season opening game against Indiana (Pa.), the Scarlet and Gray was held scoreless in the first 15 minutes of action. Despite the zero on the scoreboard, Newberry outshot Belmont Abbey 5-2 in the first quarter. In the second 15 minutes, Newberry continued to be on the front foot as they opened the quarter with five consecutive penalty corners. On the fifth corner of that series, a shot by Caitlin Wassermann found Bella Focht right by the goal and Focht slotted the ball home to give the Wolves the 1-0 lead with just over ten minutes to go before the break.

The second half was more of the same from the Wolves as they dominated offensively. Newberry had a 4-1 shot advantage in the third quarter but still could not find the back of the net. At the end of the third, Newberry had a 14-4 shot advantage and Grace Lee was only forced to make two saves on those four shots as the Wolves’ back line was once again stellar as it has been throughout the season.

However, in the fourth quarter, the Wolves’ defense started to show cracks for what seemed like the first time all year. With just over eight minutes to play in the game, the Crusaders became the first team to score on Newberry since the fourth quarter of the IUP game as SACC co-leader in scoring, Gianna Conti, tied the game up off of a penalty corner. The Wolves had eight minutes to find the winner before the game was destined for golden goal overtime. However, the Crusaders had different plans as a penalty corner, that was initially defended well by the Scarlet and Gray, was not completely cleared and Andi Weinburg found Abbey Casey Etter to slot home what wound up being the game-winning goal with under a minute to play. From there the final 50 seconds would tick away as Belmont Abbey came away with the victory.

Newberry ended the game with a 16-7 shot advantage and a 7-4 shot on goal advantage led by Tamsin Bangert with four shots and Caitlin Wassermann with three. Between the posts, Grace Lee ended the game with two saves.

“Today’s game was a tough loss,” said Head Coach Hannah Dave. “There were a lot of positives to take away from the game, but we will work to find the consistency until the clock hits all zeros. We have another opportunity tomorrow in our first home game and that’s where our minds will be”

The Wolves dropped their second game of the season, falling to 3-2 and 0-1 in SACC play.