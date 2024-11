WHITMIRE — The Whitmire Wolverines have announced a revised football schedule for the remainder of the 2021 season. The rest of the schedule is listed below:

Oct. 1 Calhoun Falls* Home 7:30 (HC)

Oct. 8 McCormick* Home 7:30

Oct. 15 Southside Christian* Away 7:30

Oct. 22 Ware Shoals* Home 7:30

Oct. 29 Dixie* Away 7:30

*Region Games