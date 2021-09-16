Field hockey completes weekend sweep

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — The Newberry field hockey team will take a three-game win streak into conference play this upcoming weekend after they shutout the Frostburg State Bobcats by a 4-0 score. This is the first time in program history that the Wolves have shutout three-straight opponents.

The Wolves started the same way they did on Friday against Lindenwood, attacking early and often. Newberry registered their first shot on target 1:29 into the game from Rachel Crowder which forced a defensive save by the Bobcats. Just under halfway through the first quarter, Lily Drury found Caitlin Wassermann on the penalty corner who passed it back to Drury in-play to slot it in the back of the net as the Wolves, for the third game in a row, found themselves leading 1-0 within the first 15 minutes of action. The second quarter was an offensive domination from the Wolves as they outshot the Bobcats 7-1. On that seventh shot of the quarter, Drury found Bella Focht in the run of play who doubled the Wolves lead to 2-0 at halftime.

Newberry had eight shots in the third quarter and scored, once again, on the last one of the quarter as a well-designed play off a penalty corner led to Marissa Plumer finding Drury again for her second goal of the morning making it 3-0. The Scarlet and Gray wasted no time to get on the board in the fourth as their first shot of the frame was a Millie Gallagher goal off an assist from Sanne Pronk to complete the scoring for the game.

Once again, the Newberry defense stood strong. While the Newberry offense totaled 21 shots, the defense only allowed six. Between the posts, Grace Lee became the first goalie in Newberry field hockey history to record three-straight shutouts as she registered four saves in the game giving her nine over the weekend and bringing her season total to 19.

When asked about her team’s performance over the weekend, Head Coach Hannah Dave said, “It was a great weekend in Missouri but we are ready to come back home to South Carolina and continue to focus on the improvements where needed before we start conference play this weekend. Today’s game was a full team effort and we saw a lot of players stepping up in new positions and showing up where needed.”

The Scarlet and Gray moved to 3-1 on the season while the Bobcats fell to 0-4.

Newberry is back in action this next weekend as they open South Atlantic Conference Carolinas play in Belmont, N.C. against the Belmont Abbey Crusaders on Saturday and then return for the home opener at Setzler Field on Sunday, September 19 against the Coker Cobras.