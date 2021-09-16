Newberry hands Lindenwood first home loss since ‘16

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — It had been 18 games and 1,804 days since the Lindenwood University Lions lost at Hunter Stadium, but as the clock ticked toward zero, the Newberry Wolves usurped the Limestone Saints as the latest visiting team to walk out of Hunter Stadium victorious.

It was the Lions’ first loss at home since a 4-2 defeat to Limestone on October 2, 2016. Newberry improved to 2-1 on the season with their second win in a row. Lindenwood falls to 1-2.

The Wolves’ wasted no time as they let off 12 shots before Lindenwood got their first. The Wolves’ relentless attack broke through at the 6:37 mark as a penalty corner from Lily Drury found Yasmin De Meyer who let off a shot that deflected off of Rachel Crowder and into the back of the net. From there, the Wolves got five more shots before the end of the period, three of which were on target. The Scarlet and Gray did not let off the gas after the first half as they ended up with 21 shots and 16 of those being on target. Tamsin Bangert led the Wolves attack with six shots with four on target, followed by Lily Drury and Hailey Moore with three. Goal-scorer Rachel Crowder had two shots and both of which forced a save.

The one goal was all that was needed because the Wolves’ defense was one again spectacular led by Grace Lee posting her second shutout in a row between the posts. It is the second straight time that the Wolves have shutout the Lions which was also the last time that Lindenwood were shutout.

“Today was a great win against a very competitive program and I am very happy with it.” said Head Coach Hannah Dave. “We had some great highs but we also had some lows that we will continue to work on for our next game.”