Wolves go 3-1 at Rollins Invitational

WINTER PARK, Fla. — The Newberry College Wolves volleyball team competed at the Rollins Invitational at Rollins College in Winter Park, Fla. over the past weekend. They faced Florida Southern and The University of Mary on Friday, Sept. 10 and Georgia College and Rollins on Saturday. Below are the game summaries.

Florida Southern:

The Wolves started off their first match of the invite strong, utilizing an early 13-2 run that included three total blocks from Zoe Dinkins to push their lead to 15-5 in the first set. However, after extending the lead to as many as 13 points, the Wolves had to fend off a late 10-1 rally from the Mocs before eventually closing out the set 25-19.

The Mocs took some of that momentum into the second set, and they quickly established just how competitive the match would be, tying the match 1-1 after claiming the second set 25-13.

The teams went back-and-forth throughout the remainder of the match. Florida Southern appeared to be pulling away late in the third set before back-to-back kills from freshman Anna Hapner evened the score at 21-21. However, despite a gutsy effort, the Wolves dropped the third set by a score of 25-23.

The fourth set played out in a similar manner to the third, but this time, it was the Wolves pushing out in front with the Mocs constantly chasing them. The Wolves Margaret McMahon kill followed by an attack error from the Mocs handed Newberry the set 27-25, sending the match into a decisive fifth set.

The fifth set was the most competitive of all with neither team amassing a lead greater than three. The Mocs eventually claimed a 13-9 lead, but the Wolves did not go down so easily, rallying back to push the match to a 15-15 tie in the final set. However, despite a valiant effort, the Wolves would fall in the final set 17-15, losing the match 3-2.

Despite the loss, Avery Webb earned a double-double with 46 assists and 11 digs. Elizabeth Ober led the team in kills with 13, and Dinkins had 11 kills of her own as well as nine total blocks. Amanda Berecz earned 23 digs and four service aces.

University of Mary:

The Wolves bounced back with a sweep of Mary, but the match was far more competitive than that score indicated.

The first set saw the score tied on 12 different occasions. The teams inched their way to a 24-24 tie before Dinkins put the set away with back-to-back kills.

The Wolves pulled away midway through the second set, utilizing an 8-1 run to claim a lead of 18-12. However, the Marauders rallied back with a 7-0 run of their own to tie the set at 21-21. A few Marauder miscues handed Newberry the set 25-23.

The third set had the Marauders jump out to an early 4-1 lead, but the Wolves went on a 4-0 run of their own that featured back-to-back Ober kills. The Marauders started to pull away again, taking a five-point advantage, but the Wolves rallied again, this time claiming a 20-17 lead that was capped off with two straight service aces from Taylor Hall. Newberry carried that momentum to take the set 25-22 and the match 3-0.

Webb posted another double-double with 30 assists and 10 digs. Natasha Bannister led the attack with 12 kills while Berecz had a strong impact defensively with 32 digs.

Georgia College:

The Wolves would open up day two by earning a convincing three-set victory over the Bobcats of Georgia College with the closest set being the first by a score of 25-22. Newberry proceeded to take both the second and third sets each by scores of 25-19.

The match was highlighted by standout performances from several different players. Bannister led the attack with an outstanding 16 kills. Meanwhile Berecz made her impact on the defensive end, tallying 20 digs, Hall made her presence felt with an 11-kill and 12-dig double-double. However, perhaps the most notable stat line of the match belongs to Avery Webb who earned 44 assists, tying the school record for most assists in a three-set match.

Rollins College:

The Wolves carried their momentum into the match against Rollins as Bannister set the tone early, beginning the game with back-to-back kills. However, despite a strong effort, the Wolves early lead would be the only one they have in the first set, falling 21-25.

Newberry struck back in the second set, going on an early 7-0 run to claim a 9-2 lead. The Tars would grind back to within three, but Elizabeth Ober had something to say about it, earning a block and a kill while leading Newberry to a 5-0 run to stretch their lead back out to a 19-12 advantage. The Tars continued to fight back before Bannister ultimately ended the set at 25-20 with a kill.

In the third set, the Wolves grabbed the lead early and never looked back. The Tars managed to keep it close at times, but Newberry did not allow a single tie or lead change throughout the set before taking it by a score of 25-20.

The fourth set was tied on seven different occasions but Newberry pulled away with a 6-1 run headlined by back-to-back service aces by Hall to claim a 19-13 advantage, a lead that they would never give up en route to taking the set 25-20 and ultimately the match 3-1.

Webb earned another double-double with 42 assists and 11 digs. Bannister had a strong 17 kills, and Berecz earned 24 digs. Ober, Hall and Dinkins all had solid outings, as well. Ober notched eight kills, five assists, and four block assists. Hall had eight kills and 12 digs while Dinkins had seven kills and four block assists.