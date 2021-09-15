Wolves compete at Furman Invite

GREENVILLE — The Wolves men’s and women’s cross country teams ran at the Furman University Golf Club Sept. 11 and met some solid competition.

The women saw the host Paladins place first at the meet with a perfect score of 15, sweeping the top eight spots. Freshman Reagan Wells ran the 11th fastest 5k time in school history in her collegiate debut as she finished 26th with a time of 21:06. Wells’ time helped pace the Scarlet and Gray to a fifth place finish.

Behind Wells was sophomore Ahja Amos in 31st with a personal record time of 22:30. Not far behind was senior Kenia Smith in 33rd finishing in 22:33, followed in by Kensley Dantzler in 34th in a personal record time of 22:43. Freshman Allison McCauley, Hannah Gable and Savannah Burkett joined Wells in making their college running debuts. McCauley finished 38th with a time of 23:52, Gable finished 41st with a time of 24:33, and Burkett finished 42nd with a time of 24:34. Junior Tashayna Flinch rounded out the squad finishing 48th with a time of 26:46.

The Newberry men’s cross country team also saw one of the nation’s premier programs in the Furman Paladins. The Paladins placed first at the meet with a perfect score of 15, sweeping the top five spots. Freshman Jacob Johnson led the pack of Wolves to a sixth place finish in his college debut with a finishing time of 17:42, placing 44th individually.

Following closely behind Johnson was junior Nathaniel Carrasco in 46th with a time of 17:53. Next was Sophomore Jared Kilday in 53rd finishing in 18:36. Freshman Caleb Hawkes and Saion Reid joined Johnson in making their college running debuts. Hawkes finished 60th with a time of 20:39 and Reid finished 65th with a time of 28:47.

The Wolves get back into action this Sept. 18, as they travel to the town of Cary, N.C. to compete in the Adidas XC Challenge.