Women’s soccer falls to AUM

NEWBERRY — The season continued for the Wolves women’s soccer team on Sept. 7, as they played host to the Auburn University of Montgomery Warhawks.

The Warhawks registered the first seven shots of the game, using their superior speed to outrun Newberry defenders and forcing keeper Jayleen Gant to make three saves in the first 20 minutes. The Wolves were able to respond to this pressure, as they moved the ball upfield more effectively and began to generate shots. Pace of play slowed down a bit as the half progressed, but as the clock ticked down, both sides sent in fresh legs and turned up the intensity. Five shots were attempted in the last four minutes of back-and-forth before the break, but both defenses were able to hold and the game remained scoreless.

Newberry let loose five shots in the first six minutes of the second half, forcing keeper Karla Gaytan to make three saves to keep the home team off the board. The Warhawks were able to settle down, slowing the pace of play for awhile and beginning to launch some of the counterattacks that gave the Wolves so much trouble in the first half. Faced with a corner kick in the 75th minute, Gant was forced to make a diving save but was unable to recover in time as AUM’s Sydney Garth sent the rebound into the left side of the net. With the score in their favor, the Warhawks played further back and focused on reducing the rate of shots headed their way. Despite the Wolves’ aggression and ball movement, they were only able to generate a pair of shot attempts in the last 10 minutes of play, and the visitors were able to eke out the 1-0 victory.

The Wolves continue their season by traveling to Tennessee to face King University on September 15, followed by another road game at Queens University of Charlotte on Sept. 18.