NHS girls swim strong again

Coach McDuffie gives the Newberry High School team some last minute reminders and inspiration. Photos courtesy of Kimberly Allen

NEWBERRY — Newberry High School continued their swim season with competition against Mid-Carolina, Strom Thurmond, Cambridge, Fox Creek, Keenan, Newberry Academy, Palmetto Christian Academy-Greenwood and Ridgeview on Sept. 8. Newberry beat all other female teams and the nine swimmers racked up enough points to overcome all other combined scores.

In this meet the Newberry girls swam: two automatic state cut time individual events, one state consideration time relay and six state consideration time individual events.

In addition to those results, there were several swimmers who had their best times in individual events and relay splits.

Event Result Break Down

Event 1 – 200 medley relay:

• First place – Sami Curry, Jenna Burge, Kaley Burge, Kindel Jaeger- state consideration time.

Event 3 – 200 freestyle:

• First place – Kaley Burge – state consideration time.

• Eighth place – Kamara Goodman.

Event 5 – 200 individual medley:

• First place – Jenna Burge – automatic state cut time.

• Third place – Kindel Jaeger – state consideration time.

Event 7 – 50 freestyle:

• First place – Sami Curry – state consideration time.

• Second place – Emily Allen – state consideration time.

• Fourth place – Mafra Kemper.

• Ninth place – Kaylen Wofford.

Event 9 – 100 butterfly:

• First place – Kaley Burge – automatic state qualifying time.

• Third place – Kindel Jaeger – state consideration time.

Event 11 – 100 freestyle:

• Sixth place – Kaylen Wofford.

• Seventh place – Kamara Goodman.

Event 13 – 500 freestyle:

• Second place – Ellis Kemper.

• Third place – Mafra Kemper.

Event 15 – 200 freestyle relay:

• Second place – Kindel Jaeger, Mafra Kemper, Ellis Kemper, Emily Allen.

Event 17 – 100 backstroke:

• First place – Sami Curry – state consideration time.

Event 19 – 100 breaststroke:

• Second place – Jenna Burge – automatic state qualifying time.

• Eighth place – Ellis Kemper.

Event 21- 400 freestyle relay:

• First place – Jenna Burge, Sami Curry, Emily Allen, Kaley Burge – state consideration time.

• Second place – Mafra Kemper, Ellis Kemper, Kamara Goodman, Kaylen Wofford.