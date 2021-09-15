MCHS swim competes at home

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Mid-Carolina swim team competed at home on September 8 after being away for the past two weeks at South Aiken and at North Augusta. The Mid-Carolina boys’ team finished ahead of Palmetto Christian Academy (Greenwood), Newberry Academy, Fox Creek High School, Ridgeview High School, Cambridge Academy, Newberry High School, Strom Thurmond High School, and W.J. Keenan High School. The Rebels girls’ team only fell to Newberry High and Ridgeview High.

Highlights from the meet are:

• Sam Hawkins (Sr.) and Grant Smith (seventh) achieved consideration times on 200 freestyle.

• Cassidy Price (Soph.) achieved a consideration time on 500 freestyle after cutting over 6 seconds off of her best time.

• Boys 200 medley relay achieved a consideration time. Sam Hawkins (Sr.), Rhett Smith (eighth), Grant Smith(seventh), and Braedon Connelly (Soph.).

• Boys 400 freestyle relay achieved a consideration time. Grant Smith (seventh), Rhett Smith (eighth), William Folk (Sr.) and Sam Hawkins (Sr.).

There will be a home meet on Wednesday, September 15 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Newberry YMCA. Mid-Carolina and Newberry will be hosting Chapin High School.