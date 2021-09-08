Wolves fall to Barton College

WILSON, N.C. — The Wolves women’s soccer team officially kicked off their season Thursday Sept. 2, falling 2-0 to the Barton College Bulldogs.

Newberry started off strong, controlling possession in the first half and frequently on the attack. The Wolves’ pressure early on brought them opportunities including four corner kicks, but the team struggled to generate shots, tallying only six shots to Barton’s eight. Still, both defenses held strong in the half, with neither team really threatening to score.

In the 52nd minute, Barton midfielder Evie Kenna gathered the ball outside the box and unleashed a strike into the upper-right corner of the goal, over the outstretched hand of keeper Jayleen Gant. Hailey Russell provided the assist. Newberry had their best chance to equalize only a minute later, when Jacqueline Aldrete brought the ball up the sideline and launched a shot toward the upper left corner of the goal, but keeper Kristin Davis was able to get a hand on it.

For the remainder of the game, the Wolves struggled to find scoring chances, generating six shots in the half to Barton’s 12. With frequent substitutions, the Bulldogs seemed to have fresher legs late in the game, controlling possession more than they had early in the contest. With the game still in reach, Newberry pressed the attack more as the clock wound down, but Barton’s Hannah Johnson netted a pass from Hailey Russell on a counterattack in the 88th minute to provide some insurance. Newberry brought the ball into the Bulldog’s box for one more scoring opportunity, but they were unable to generate a clean shot and time soon expired.

The Wolves will return with their home opener today against University of Mount Olive, followed by another home match on the Sept. 10 when Auburn University Montgomery comes to town.