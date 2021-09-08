WHITMIRE — The Lady Wolverines tennis team traveled to Wylie Park in Chester on Aug. 30 to take on the Lady Cyclones. This is the second meeting this season between the two teams and the Lady Wolverines were able to get the victory and sweep the series between the teams.

#1 Singles: Hayleigh Deputy (W) d. J. Sims (C) – 6-0, 6-0.

#2 Singles: Addie Green (W) d. D. Head (C) – 6-1, 6-0 .

#3 Singles: Isabella Gilliam (W) d. M. Hardin (C) – 6-0, 6-1.

#4 Singles: Emmie Tobias (W) d. B. Woodard (C) – 6-0, 6-4.

#5 Singles: Amelia Bruyere won by forfeit.